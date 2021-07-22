Do I need to subscribe to see the Olympics? Here’s how to watch the 2021 games in Tokyo

Prepare yourself for a couple weeks of spoilers: The Olympics are already up and running (the Games formally open on Friday), and due to our time difference with Japan, many finals will take place while you’re hitting snooze in the morning. If you don’t want to know the outcomes, avoid media as best you can until NBC’s evening rebroadcasts and preemptively tell your friends to zip it.

Do I need to subscribe?

It depends what you want to watch. NBC is offering so much coverage in so many places that it’s overwhelming, with numerous events broadcast across a host of channels. Some sports will be mostly relegated to specific channels, like USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and your local NBC affiliate. And don’t forget the Golf Channel. We’ll make it easy for you: Scroll down for NBC’s general sport-by-sport coverage here.

What would I need to subscribe to?

If you are particular about what you want to see, some events will only be on NBC-owned cable channels or on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which is free with registration. And some sports, like most men’s basketball games, will require $4.99 per month subscription to Peacock. The Peacock bit is all explained here (scroll down). If you want to get down in the weeds, a full grid of NBC’s sport-by-sport coverage schedule is here.

What if I just want to enjoy some sports, any sports, and cheer?

Here’s a cheatsheet of high-profile events by day, which you can expect NBC to mostly cover in its nightly rebroadcasts. Go team.