Shake Shack serves up $10 million in wage bumps, bonuses, and worker development

The funds will be dispersed over the next 12 months, with nearly $1 million going toward hiring bonuses and an additional amount toward leadership development programs for employees, as well as equity grants for managers.

“We are committed to doing the right thing for our teams, guests and communities during the good times and especially the tough times, and the tough times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have shown us the resilience of our people,” the company said Wednesday. According to its blog post, the investment is aimed at “retaining the best restaurant talent, ensuring current and future employees are well-paid, cared for and have a path to promotion and opportunity for sustainable career growth within Shake Shack and the industry at large.”

The move comes after a fruitful quarter for the fast-casual chain, which in May revealed a Q1 2021 revenue of $155.3 million, up 8.5% from the same quarter in 2020, and a net income of $0.6 million, pivoting from a net loss the year before.