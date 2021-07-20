New Beats by Dre ad stars Sha’Carri Richardson and announces new Kanye album

During Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Beats by Dre launched its newest ad, starring sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and debuting a song off Kanye West’s yet-to-be-released new album.

Richardson is America’s fastest woman, but was banned from competing at the Tokyo Games earlier this month after testing positive for marijuana. Her suspension has since been a hot topic of debate, and a huge part of the cultural conversation. The new ad features her lining up in the running blocks, training alone at night while listening to the new West track “No Child Left Behind” off the album Donda, which drops Friday.

Beats will be releasing an alternative edit of the spot on its Instagram on Friday, featuring a track called “Glory,” an unreleased song created with Dr. Dre and featuring Snoop Dogg.

Back in November, the brand launched “You Love Me,” a spot starring Naomi Osaka, Bubba Wallace, and Lil Baby, that stylishly addressed the gulf between America’s love of Black culture and the systemic racism still inflicted on its Black citizens. The spot has since won armloads of ad industry awards, and it reestablished Beats as a culturally influential marketer. At the time, chief marketing officer Chris Thorne told me that the goal was to be one of the strongest brand voices out there.