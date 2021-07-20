Legendary American furniture company Herman Miller is now MillerKnoll

Herman Miller was not the original founder of Herman Miller. The company was first founded in 1904 as the Star Furniture Company. Shortly thereafter, a clerk named D.J. De Pree began working at the company. A decade later, he became its president. It wasn’t until 1923 that De Pree’s father-in-law, Herman Miller, purchased 51% of the company’s equity and named it after himself.

After months of work, the deal has been finalized . The acquisition is complete. And Herman Miller has announced a new name: MillerKnoll, an amalgamation of the two names. The idea is to protect the legacy of one of the most successful design partnerships of the 20th century.

Meanwhile, the name Knoll comes from Hans Knoll. Hans Knoll founded the Knoll furniture company in 1941 (Hans’s family was in furniture design, but he would ultimately take the lead on furniture sales). He married his wife, Florence Knoll, in 1946. The two became partners and renamed the company Hans Associates.

A trained architect, as well as a designer, Florence led interior design strategy and worked with design commissions. Her influence touched every small design choice coming out of Knoll, right down to the letterheads. She also designed furniture, filling the brand with what she undersold as “meat and potatoes” designs. These designs, like her “Relaxed” sofas and armchairs, still look perfectly contemporary, and would be at home in any furniture showroom or home today. Hans died in 1955, while Florence became president of the company for five years and continued designing for decades. Knoll went public in 1983 for the equivalent of about $100 million today. After privatizing, the company went public again in 1997 for the equivalent of roughly $27o million today, and then again in 2004 for the equivalent of roughly $24o million today.

The name MillerKnoll might be a jarring shift to anyone in the design community (all of Herman Miller’s sub brands like HAY and Design Within Reach will keep their existing names). But it makes sense in context: Rather than erase the legacy of the Knolls, Herman Miller has proven that it’s willing to compromise a bit of its own identity to preserve it.