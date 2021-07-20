IRS unemployment refund update: Timeline for the next batch is unclear as millions wait for payments

Millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation are still waiting for refund checks from the Internal Revenue Service, but they may have to hang tight a little longer.

The IRS said last week that it had sent out 4 million checks, mostly by direct deposit, but it has not yet announced a timeline for the next batch of payments. Many recipients of last week’s batch said they had a deposit date of July 14. The IRS has only said that payments will continue “throughout the summer” as it works to correct millions of tax returns that needed to be adjusted after the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Reached for comment, an IRS spokesperson had no new information about the next batch of refunds.

It’s not surprising that the agency is reluctant to offer a clearer timeline. In the past, it has wildly underestimated how long it would take to calculate and distribute these payments. When it first announced them, it said taxpayers should expect them in May, but most didn’t receive them until June. Similarly, the IRS said the second batch would go out in “mid-June,” but that didn’t go as planned either.