How 5G edge computing will transform the fan experience—at home and in the stadium

As millions of television viewers cut the cord on their cable bills, live sports has become TV’s main attraction. In addition to the sheer suspense, global events such as the World Cup, Super Bowl, and Olympics are communal experiences tailor-made for second screens. With such competition from home viewing, leagues and teams are exploring new ways to heighten the in-stadium experience.

For this reason, stadiums have become eager testbeds for 5G, which offer fast download speeds and will eventually handle tens of thousands of connections easily. Fans attending this year’s Super Bowl received a glimpse of this future through the latest 5G smartphones, with seven unique camera angles available and real-time stats overlaid on their screens. That’s just the beginning of a hybrid live experience that combines the immediacy of watching in-person with the more immersive experiences available at home—a combination teams and their media partners hope will keep the live stadium/arena experience vital over the long haul.

FULL SPEED AHEAD

It’s not just sheer bandwidth enabling this shift, but rather the combination of 5G with new multi-access edge computing (MEC) infrastructure that can help take full advantage of such speeds. Verizon and AWS have partnered to introduce Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength to scale up and fulfill the promise of initiatives such as the aforementioned Super Bowl initiative. From a technical perspective, two features in particular stand out.

One is the very high data-rate potential (on the order of hundreds of megabits per second) available for each subscriber, thereby easily accommodating downloading and uploading bandwidth-intensive video streams. Another is 5G’s extremely low latency combined with cloud infrastructure embedded within 5G networks. This allows for new content—such as footage of a touchdown from a dozen different cameras—to be ingested into the cloud infrastructure in near real-time, enabling easy editing and repackaging of that content for producers. Together, these improvements promise to replace decades-old technology that required on-site broadcasts with production trucks and satellite uplinks to produce a single video feed. Instead, teams, venues, marketers, and even the fans will be able to access, edit, and stream footage from anywhere they can connect to the 5G network.