Why is the stock market down today? Dow Jones and Delta variant make a lousy match for investors

If you’ve been keeping an eye on COVID-19’s latest Delta variant, you can see the number of cases spiking in certain places where slow vaccination rates and the easing of social distancing and mask mandates are prevalent. The surge in positive cases is now causing a seismic ripple in the stock markets.

According to a CNN report, the Dow Jones on Monday dropped 2.7% (more than 930 points), while the S&P 500 slumped 2.1%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 2.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8%.

Why the biggest drop since last October? Investors are concerned that as new COVID-19 cases continue to tick up, the fragile economic recovery—particularly in certain industries—is under threat.

Unsurprisingly, shares of travel companies are tumbling. Major U.S. airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines dropped more than 4%, while cruise operators that recently scheduled new voyages—such as Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean—slid more than 5%. Oil prices are also down more than 3%.