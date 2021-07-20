advertisement
Blue Origin launch: How to watch the livestream of Jeff Bezos and crew going into space

Now that he’s not the CEO of Amazon anymore, the world’s richest man is doing a little traveling. Liftoff time is targeted for 9 a.m. ET.

[Photo: Blue Origin]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
For the second time this month, a famous billionaire will blast off.

Jeff Bezos, who recently stepped down as the CEO of Amazon.com, will live out his life-long dream of traveling to space (or at least the edge of it) aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The suborbital trip will take place on Tuesday, July 20, the 51st anniversary of the first moon landing.

The launch will mark a giant leap for the space-tourism industry, as it will be Blue Origin’s first human flight and will include on board its first paying customer: 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who will also be the youngest person ever to fly to space. In addition to Bezos and Daemen, aviation pioneer Wally Funk will be on board (at 82, the oldest person ever to go into space), as will Jeff Bezos’s brother, Mark Bezos.

Nine days ago, billionaire Richard Branson took a suborbital flight, courtesy of his Virgin Galactic spaceflight company, stirring debates about whether space is destined to become an exclusive playground for the super-rich and whether the enormous costs of space travel would be better spent on solving more earthbound problems.

The Texas launch site for Tuesday’s event will not be open to spectators, but anyone can watch Blue Origin’s livestream on the company’s website. Coverage is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. local time) with a liftoff target set for 9 a.m. ET. We’re wishing them all a safe trip!

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

