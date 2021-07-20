Blue Origin launch: How to watch the livestream of Jeff Bezos and crew going into space

Jeff Bezos, who recently stepped down as the CEO of Amazon.com, will live out his life-long dream of traveling to space (or at least the edge of it) aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The suborbital trip will take place on Tuesday, July 20, the 51st anniversary of the first moon landing.

The launch will mark a giant leap for the space-tourism industry, as it will be Blue Origin’s first human flight and will include on board its first paying customer: 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who will also be the youngest person ever to fly to space. In addition to Bezos and Daemen, aviation pioneer Wally Funk will be on board (at 82, the oldest person ever to go into space), as will Jeff Bezos’s brother, Mark Bezos.

Nine days ago, billionaire Richard Branson took a suborbital flight, courtesy of his Virgin Galactic spaceflight company, stirring debates about whether space is destined to become an exclusive playground for the super-rich and whether the enormous costs of space travel would be better spent on solving more earthbound problems.