Ikea redesigns one of the ugliest home devices to look as beautiful as a book

Modern rechargeable batteries, such as Panasonic Eneloops, are superb products. These AA and AAA batteries are little workhorses that can be reused hundreds of times before they’re no longer reliable, meaning a single rechargeable battery can keep dozens out of the landfill.

But there’s a reason my black Eneloop charger is hidden beneath cobwebs in a corner. It’s every bit as attractive as my electric drill. Leave it to Ikea to address just this problem in its refreshed Ladda batteries ($10/four) and Tjugo charger ($25). While the company has produced rechargeable batteries since 2018 (which many believe to actually be white labeled Eneloops), they featured a pretty typical design, with a pretty typical wall charger. Ikea’s only special Ikea design touch was that its batteries were wrapped in white. This week, however, Ikea released updates to its rechargeable line that give some nod to aesthetics. The Ladda batteries themselves are now a blue-green muted by a liberal bit of gray—the sort of calm colorway beloved by modern home goods.

