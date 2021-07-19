Start eating your vegetables: Dole stock will trade on the NYSE in IPO

Dole Plc’s upcoming initial public offering will give the produce giant an expected valuation of $2.1 billion, the company announced at its roadshow on Monday.

The company was formed by combining Total Produce PLC and Dole Food Co., both of which have been in the fresh produce business for more than 150 years.

Dole is known for its canned foods as well as fresh offerings, such as bananas and pineapples. It filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2.