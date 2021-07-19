Robinhood IPO: Tech’s stock trading behemoth announces HOOD shares to be priced between $38 and $42

We just got a little more news about what many expect to be the biggest IPO of 2021. Robinhood, the stock trading darling that is the envy of the fintech world, has announced the price range its shares are expected to sell for when the company goes public later this year.
Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Robinhood’s ticker symbol? Robinhood shares will trade under the ticker HOOD.
- What market will Robinhood trade on? Robinhood will trade on the Nasdaq.
- What will HOOD shares cost? Robinhood shares are expected to be priced at between $38 and $42 per share.
- How many shares of HOOD will go on sale? Robinhood is putting 55 million Class A shares up for sale. If the shares sell for $42 each, Robinhood will raise around $2.3 billion for its IPO.
- How much is Robinhood worth? If Robinhood’s IPO meets the $42 share price, the company could be worth as much as $35 billion.
- When will Robinhood’s IPO take place? As of right now, Robinhood has not announced a date for its IPO, but it’s likely it will occur in the next several months.