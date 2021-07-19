advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:35 am

Robinhood IPO: Tech’s stock trading behemoth announces HOOD shares to be priced between $38 and $42

Robinhood’s IPO is the most anticipated public offering of 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

Robinhood IPO: Tech’s stock trading behemoth announces HOOD shares to be priced between $38 and $42
[Photo: rawpixel]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

We just got a little more news about what many expect to be the biggest IPO of 2021. Robinhood, the stock trading darling that is the envy of the fintech world, has announced the price range its shares are expected to sell for when the company goes public later this year.

advertisement

Here’s what you need to know:

  • What is Robinhood’s ticker symbol? Robinhood shares will trade under the ticker HOOD.
  • What market will Robinhood trade on? Robinhood will trade on the Nasdaq.
  • What will HOOD shares cost? Robinhood shares are expected to be priced at between $38 and $42 per share.
  • How many shares of HOOD will go on sale? Robinhood is putting 55 million Class A shares up for sale. If the shares sell for $42 each, Robinhood will raise around $2.3 billion for its IPO.
  • How much is Robinhood worth? If Robinhood’s IPO meets the $42 share price, the company could be worth as much as $35 billion.
  • When will Robinhood’s IPO take place? As of right now, Robinhood has not announced a date for its IPO, but it’s likely it will occur in the next several months.
advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life