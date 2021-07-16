Biden says Facebook is “killing people” as vaccine misinformation proliferates

As other developed countries push ahead in their COVID-19 vaccination drives, President Biden showed exasperation Friday with social media platforms, including Facebook, that are allowing mis- and disinformation to spread. “They’re killing people,” he told reporters.

The FWIW newsletter, which tracks digital trends, released Friday a list of the most engaged-with COVID-19 vaccine posts on Facebook over the past month. Of the 15 top posts, only 3 were classified as being “positive” messages: from the president himself (in 9th place), Vice President Harris (10th), and actor Hugh Jackman (3rd).

The rest were categorized as negative or neutral in tone. The top spot (with 380,000 engagements) was occupied by pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens, who appeared twice more in the top ten. In her most engaged-with post, Owens claimed that employers were forcing employees to get the vaccine, and advised her followers that rather than quit, they wait to be fired and then take legal action. Conservative hosts Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson also featured on the list. In second place was ABC News Tonight, which ran a story on a rare risk of heart inflammation from the vaccine (though the report did say that the benefits of the shot far outweigh the risks).

Commenting on such misinformation, the president said that social media companies were responsible for deaths. He added: “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”