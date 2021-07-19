How much are we underestimating the effects of climate change?

advertisement advertisement

In the early morning on June 28, the hottest day in the brutal heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, climate scientists thousands of miles away were already deciding to run a “climate attribution” study that analyzed how much climate change supercharged the extreme temperatures. They’d seen the weather forecasts: It wasn’t an ordinary heat wave. “We just looked at each other on Zoom, and we said, ‘Well, there’s no way we cannot do this,'” says Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, a climate researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and part of a coalition called World Weather Attribution.

For the next 10 days, an international team of 27 scientists worked nonstop to analyze what had happened during the heat wave, when some communities in the region broke heat records by margins of more than 10 degrees, and hundreds of people died. Seattle, normally in the 70s in June, hit 108 degrees. The village of Lytton, Canada, reached 121 degrees before a wildfire ignited and burned it down. It was clearly unusual—and when the researchers first started plugging numbers into models, the models said it was so extreme that it wasn’t physically possible. “We first try to find observations that go back as far as we can find, and include the heat wave itself,” says van Oldenborgh. “We do a statistical analysis to see how much the probability of having an heat wave like this has changed in the observations. And we immediately ran into a problem because our standard statistical analysis says, ‘Oh, the heat wave you just observed was impossible.'” The researchers were able to fine-tune the analysis until they found a statistical model that said that the heat wave could have occurred. When they downloaded climate models—computerized versions of the Earth that try to recreate the climate from the 19th century until the present—they calculated that climate change made the extreme heat 150 times more likely. But the analysis made it clear that scientists don’t understand how heat waves work as well as they thought they did. The impacts from climate change may be worse than models have predicted.

