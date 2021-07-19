Study: Customers hate chatbots, except in this specific situation

Consumers do not like to discover that Leon is a bot. It feels like Leon lied from the start. Yet numerous companies rely on millions of round-the-clock customer service bots, often in dozens of languages, and few seem to open with, “Hi I’m a bot.”

You see the quandary for companies. Researchers at the University of Göttingen delved into whether bots might be more acceptable to consumers in some circumstances, and indeed they are. They found that when bots could not resolve an issue, customers were actually pleased to discover that their conversation partner was a non-human. Chatbots, it seems, make good fall guys.

“A chatbot is more likely to be forgiven for making a mistake than a human,” says lead author Nika Mozafari, a research assistant in marketing and innovation at the university. The customer blames neither the company nor the bot, and may even have a positive reaction.