Tokyo 2020: With no spectators, local sponsors lose out

After much deliberation over whether spectators would be allowed, a new COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan sealed the deal: this year’s Olympic Games will have no domestic or foreign spectators. Despite this, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is going full steam ahead to deliver the delayed games later this month.

A lack of spectators will undeniably change the atmosphere of the games for athletes, but there is an economic cost too that will be invisible to those watching at home—over 60 domestic sponsors that rely on in-person interactions with Olympics fans. The Olympics is an economic gamble for the city or region chosen to host the Games. Global and domestic partnerships are integral to a successful event and in generating revenue to pay for stadiums, facilities, and transit. Olympic Games sponsorship is a tiered pyramid structure that positions worldwide Olympic partners at the top, followed by local sponsors lower down the pyramid. Worldwide Olympic partners are the brands represented on Olympics advertisements globally. They are part of the Olympic partner program and are managed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). These partners pay for specific rights to the games in return for global exposure.

At Tokyo 2020, there are three tiers of local partners known as “domestic sponsors” led by the organizing committee: gold partners, official partners, and official supporters. Across these categories, companies provide specialist services to support the running of the games. Domestic sponsors tend to be local to the city or region hosting the event. This year, Japanese companies such as Asics, Canon, and EY Japan are providing support in sporting goods, cameras, printers, and professional consultancy services, respectively. Sponsors without spectators This year, worldwide Olympic partners such as Coca-Cola will still reach large audiences—they received 500 million social media impressions during the 2016 games. But without in-person spectators, domestic sponsors will be denied important opportunities to interact with fans and potential business partners. Instead, they will be forced to deliver initiatives digitally and from afar.

Still, due to contract extensions because of the delay, sponsors are expected to generate over $200 million in additional contributions. The involvement of domestic sponsors is critical as they have pumped more than $3 billion into the games–60% of the organizing committee’s total budget. In 2019, Tokyo 2020 was reported to have secured record domestic sponsorship revenues. These sponsorship agreements depend on creating in-person opportunities—through business meetings at city buildings and sporting venues, and access to fans. Sponsorship grants brands exclusive access to networking at trade forums under the Olympic banner and the possibility of face-to-face interactions with fans and athletes at test events, training camps, venues and “live sites.”

