The one place you’re not looking at to find great talent

There are a staggering 9.2 million job openings in the U.S. right now, according to the Labor Bureau. This record-setting twenty year high is no surprise. We’re coming out of a collective experience that redefined how people think about work and caused many individuals to challenge their pre-pandemic assumptions about their careers, but this offers little comfort to businesses that still need to hire and grow.

It’s easy for employers to throw money at the problem. Companies spend $4,000 to fill an open role on average. Yet in the competitive market businesses are currently facing, this number can easily spike into the five-digits as high-end recruiting agencies and headhunters tend to enter the equation.

Exacerbating the situation is the aptly named “The Great Resignation,” where one in four employees are considering leaving their current job as we come out of the pandemic. There are ways to overcome this stat according to research from LinkedIn, which found that 94% of employees say that they would stay at a company longer if it simply invested in helping them learn and grow.

Don’t overlook that your next great hire might already be on payroll—either on a different team and ready for a new challenge to support their own career development, or in another department altogether. Internal mobility programs that fill job openings with existing staffers can serve a dual purpose, by filling key roles with speed and ease (not to mention for a fraction of the cost), while retaining employees that may otherwise move on.