Three things every business needs from hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud provides a flexible solution for companies who want to take advantage of the cloud but still need to keep some applications on premises. But every business has a wide range of software applications and needs they’re trying to address with them. A hybrid solution needs to be able to meet the diversity of each business’s applications, while providing the consistency of infrastructure, services, Intel-powered compute, APIs, and development tools—wherever its needed. At AWS, we’re reinventing hybrid cloud by providing a rich set of solutions that extend the cloud to the places our customers need it most.

1. DIVERSE OPTIONS FOR DIVERSE APPLICATIONS With such diversity across businesses software applications, businesses also need a hybrid cloud solution that has a diverse set of options. Most of these applications are a natural fit for the cloud and can easily be set up in any AWS Region (easily thought of as data centers run by AWS across the globe), as is often the case with back-end web and business applications like email and office collaboration. With AWS Regions, businesses can take advantage of a rich set of cloud services that provides clear cost benefits due to low overhead and the ability to burst capacity only when it’s needed—allowing opportunities for customers to innovate at a rapid pace. Some applications need to remain on premises or as close to the end user as possible. Real-time gaming, video and graphics rendering, or augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR)-based solutions need ultra-low latencies, sometimes down to the single-millisecond range, as well as local data processing. With Local Zones, businesses can take advantage of cloud services in metropolitan hubs that are tens of miles away, providing them the opportunity to render video workloads or host cloud gaming servers, with reliable and Intel-powered low latency and compute. Businesses can also power latency-sensitive mobile applications, like real-time medical diagnostics, with AWS Wavelength. For applications like autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in a manufacturing plant, AWS Outposts can host the control logic onsite to ensure rapid responses to vital events like humans crossing an AMR’s path on the factory floor.

2. CHOICE AND CONSISTENCY, FROM THE CORE TO THE EDGE In addition to the diversity a business needs for its hybrid solution, it’s also paramount to have consistency across its solution—whether that’s in the cloud, on premises or at the edge. DISH, a U.S. mobile operator and an AWS customer we previously introduced, benefited from the consistency and wide range of AWS hybrid solutions, as well as AWS Regions, to transform legacy mobile networks into a cloud-powered modern 5G network. To do this, they needed to provide mobile subscribers with ultra-low latency response times—something Dish was able to accomplish by hosting their 5G radio access network components on AWS Outposts. They were also able to take advantage of on-demand cloud elasticity (while meeting tight latency requirements) by running 5G core management functions on AWS Local Zones. DISH also benefited from the full range and scale of cloud services by hosting elements, like business analytics and back-office applications, on AWS Regions. The consistency of using AWS Regions in concert with AWS hybrid cloud solutions gives DISH a business advantage by providing them with multiple hybrid solutions, all while using the same infrastructure, services, APIs and tools as they use in the cloud. Their engineers interact with just one set of interfaces, benefitting from a uniform development and deployment process and coherent management and operational framework.

3. SOLUTIONS WHEREVER THEY’RE NEEDED, EVEN ZERO-CONNECTIVITY We usually think of the cloud as an always-connected solution. However, there are situations such as natural disasters where connectivity may be impacted. AWS customer, Novetta, is an analytics solutions company serving the public sector, defense, intelligence, and federal law enforcement communities. Novetta provides a real-time, command and control and communications application used by incident command centers during massive disaster-response events. To build this application, Novetta needed a reliable, always-available cloud service. Novetta recreated a slice of their cloud environment locally using AWS Snowball Edge, a ruggedized, small form factor. The solution functions even when disconnected, allowing Novetta to offer nonstop services during disasters. Novetta also used Snowball Edge to process video surveillance feeds locally, saving precious upstream network bandwidth when uploading to an AWS Region for data sharing. HYBRID CLOUD THAT MEETS YOUR DEMANDS Businesses today need three main benefits from their hybrid solution: diversity of hybrid cloud options to match an equally diverse set of applications, consistency of development and IT pipelines, and the ability to take advantage of a hybrid model in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge. Bringing AWS hybrid cloud solutions closer to users and devices provides clear opportunities for businesses like DISH and Novetta to build new and innovative user experiences. It improves IT and developer productivity for businesses by seamlessly extending a consistent set of AWS infrastructure, Intel Xeon-powered compute, services, and tools in the cloud, on-premises, and at edge locations. The rich collection of hybrid cloud solution choices enables digital transformations by allowing businesses to pick the best option that meets their needs and innovate at scale with the right day-to-day efficiencies.

