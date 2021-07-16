Didn’t get your IRS child tax credit check? Here’s what to try if your payment never showed up

This week, the Internal Revenue Service began delivering the first round of advance payments for the child tax credit, but as is the case with anything the IRS does , the process is not going 100% smoothly.

The payments are being delivered in monthly checks of up to $300 per child. They began to hit bank accounts on July 15 and will continue each month through December. However, a cursory scan of social media reveals that many parents who were expecting a check via direct deposit did not receive one. If you’re among that group, here are a few things you can try.

Double check your eligibility

The IRS “eligibility assistant” will walk you though the process to help you determine if you’re eligible for the advance payments. Even if you’ve used this tool before, it’s worth trying it again if you were expecting a payment and did not receive one. The tool was last updated on July 14, the day before payments were due to arrive.

Double check your payment method

The IRS “child tax credit update portal” lets you check to see if you’re enrolled to receive the advance payments, and by which method. Double check here to make sure the IRS has the most current payment information for you on file. If it doesn’t, it’s possible your payment will be sent to the wrong bank account or via paper check.