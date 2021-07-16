Fast Company announces details of seventh annual innovation festival

The seventh annual Fast Company Innovation Festival returns this year as an immersive hybrid experience, featuring four days of inspirational keynote interviews, in-depth panels, and interactive workshops.

The festival will take place September 27-30. Most sessions will be streamed for a virtual experience, with in-person Fast Tracks—editorially curated field trips to some of New York’s most exciting workspaces and companies—on September 28 and 29.

Every year, the event welcomes a global audience of thousands of entrepreneurs, executives, and thinkers, who view the world through the lens of innovation and creativity.

The theme of this year’s festival, “The Rebuilders,” seeks to illuminate visionary leaders and companies that are reconstructing and reimagining conventional ideas about business, community, and culture, especially as the world looks to emerge stronger from the health, economic, and social justice crises of the last year.