The best design-forward baby gifts that’ll please any parent

If you’ve gone rogue on a registry—or are in the process of creating one and don’t know where to start—finding baby items that are functional, fun, and look great can be tricky. We asked Fast Company parents for their favorite design-forward presents for baby showers and birthdays. Here are our top picks of toys, clothing, and accessories, from an Eames-inspired high chair to an extraordinarily engineered pop-up book classic. They’re guaranteed to delight both babies and parents.