advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:24 pm

The best design-forward baby gifts that’ll please any parent

Fast Company editors recommend their favorite items to gift new parents.

The best design-forward baby gifts that’ll please any parent
[Photo: courtesy Lalo]

If you’ve gone rogue on a registry—or are in the process of creating one and don’t know where to start—finding baby items that are functional, fun, and look great can be tricky. We asked Fast Company parents for their favorite design-forward presents for baby showers and birthdays. Here are our top picks of toys, clothing, and accessories, from an Eames-inspired high chair to an extraordinarily engineered pop-up book classic. They’re guaranteed to delight both babies and parents.

SORT BY
All
All Categories
American Sign Language Blocks

American Sign Language Blocks

Retro-inspired learning blocks that teach multiple tactile skills as they build along.

$40|Buy Now
Done by Deer Sea Friends Playmat

Done by Deer Sea Friends Playmat

An underwater-themed sensory mat filled with things to squish and explore.

$155|Buy Now
Done by Deer Silicone Bibs

Done by Deer Silicone Bibs

Swipe away stray crumbs and food with these dishwasher-safe silicone bibs.

$30 for two|Buy Now
Goumi Boots

Goumi Boots

Most baby booties slip right off squirmy feet. Not Goumi’s soft, secure ones, which come in a variety of cute (but not cutesy) colors and patterns.

$18|Buy Now
Janod Confetti Music Table

Janod Confetti Music Table

French toymaker Janod creates whimsical playthings made from wood rather than plastic. They’re designed to be handed down through generations.

$27.50|Buy Now
Lalo The Chair

Lalo The Chair

Senior Writer Ainsley Harris recommends this Eames-esque high chair by Lalo that can convert to a regular dining seat and will seamlessly blend in with your MCM kitchen.

$215|Buy Now
Lorena Canals Pouffe ABC

Lorena Canals Pouffe ABC

Educational for them, stylish for you. A great everyday lounger for playrooms and living rooms alike.

$179|Buy Now
Lorena Canals Washable Rugs

Lorena Canals Washable Rugs

Co.Design Editor Suzanne LaBarre loves Lorena Canals’ machine-washable wool rugs, which she deems, “every parent’s dream.”

From $269|Buy Now
Marshmallow Collection Teether, Rattle, and Bath Toys

Marshmallow Collection Teether, Rattle, and Bath Toys

These playful, hardworking three-in-one animals will grow with a child—and elevate the look of any bathroom.

$49 for three|Buy Now
Miniware dining sets

Miniware dining sets

These plant-based sets—which take design cues from contemporary architecture—are designed to last a lifetime. Or at least way beyond the sippy cup years.

Prices vary|Buy Now
Ocean Teether + Clip Set

Ocean Teether + Clip Set

Teething may get a little ugly sometimes. But that doesn't mean that teethers have to be unslightly. These handy flower-shaped, clip-on teethers from January Moon are made of bamboo and non-toxic silicone and come in a variety of fun colors.

$36|Buy Now
One Red Dot by David A Carter

One Red Dot by David A Carter

A gorgeous interactive pop-up and activity book with one (seemingly) simple task that will delight all ages.

$30.35|Buy Now
Press Here by Herve Tullet

Press Here by Herve Tullet

From Senior Editor Amy Farley: “A delightful, interactive classic that makes text and colors come alive.”

$8.27|Buy Now
Woolino Sleep Bags

Woolino Sleep Bags

Adorable sleep sacs made with an ultra breathable merino wool lining that’s cozy and comfortable in every season.

From $69.99|Buy Now

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life