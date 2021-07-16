Lululemon is experimenting with the first fabric made from recycled carbon emissions

New fabric samples made for Lululemon are identical to the proprietary fabric that the company uses to make high-end yoga pants. But the fabric is the first to be made with recycled carbon emissions. The athletic brand partnered with LanzaTech, a biotech startup that turns pollution into ethanol for use in fuel or chemicals—in this case, the feedstock for polyester.

The company compares its tech to a brewery: Instead of yeast making beer, microbe-filled vats convert pollution into ethanol. “This particular ethanol comes from a steel mill in China, where we have a commercial plant operating which ferments basically carbon monoxide gas and converts that to ethanol,” says Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Then we can take that ethanol and make anything that we want.” At the steel mill, if the carbon monoxide wasn’t captured, it would be burned and released as CO2 pollution.

The company worked with a chemical partner called India Glycols to turn the ethanol into monoethylene glycol (MEG), a chemical normally made from fossil fuels. Another partner, the textile manufacturer Far Eastern New Century, used the MEG to make polyester. When made into Lululemon’s fabric, it’s exactly the same as the version made from fossil fuels. “From our current samples, the fabric has the same properties as traditional polyester, even when used in our most complex fabric,” says Ted Dagnese, chief supply chain officer at Lululemon.

At the moment, it costs more to make the fabric than it does to make polyester from crude oil or natural gas. “We’re taking ethanol to ethylene, and this fossil supply chain starts with ethylene that today is super cheap because of fracking,” Holmgren says. “So we’re kind of adding a step. And unless there’s a tipping fee or a carbon tax, it’s going to take a long time to get to cost competitive because we have an extra processing step.” But, she says, the company is working on a new synthetic biology process that can go directly from gas to MEG. When that works, it will be cost competitive.