Why marketers love mashups, from mac ‘n’ cheese ice cream to baked bean smoothies

There are some product combinations that just go together naturally. Peanut butter and jelly. Ketchup and fries. Mustard and hot dogs. Milk and Oreos. Kraft Mac and Cheese and ice cream.

Okay, not that last one. Macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream makes about as much sense as Steak and onions ice cream. Or pizza-flavored ice cream. Two things people love, but not together. At least that’s what you might think.

This week Kraft launched a collaboration with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a cult brand known for making quality ice cream and vegan ice cream with just a few ingredients. Timed to drop on July 14—National Macaroni and Cheese Day—the limited edition collaboration is described in Kraft’s press release as a “cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

Which of course sounds like the most counterintuitive brand move in the history of brand moves. But these mashups actually make a lot of sense, both from a culinary and a marketing perspective. Queso ice cream is incredibly popular in the Philippines, and cheese tea was described in 2018 as “the new bubble tea.” Mashups can be a way to introduce new flavor combinations to Western customers.