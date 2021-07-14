Gyms are rebounding. Sorry, Peloton

Spinning is still on trend, but with gyms rebounding, more exercise bicyclists may opt to do it there rather than in their homes.

As a result, Peloton may be spinning out of the investor spotlight.

Wedbush has downgraded the company’s stock from outperform to neutral, as interest in its home-fitness stationary bike—which surged during the COVID-19 pandemic—cools off. Analyst James Hardiman has also lowered the price target from $130 to $115.

With the worst of the pandemic possibly in the rearview mirror (or at least more out of mind as tens of millions of Americans are vaccinated and gyms around the country are back to full capacity), this new era “will require the company to generate its own momentum through savvy marketing and compelling new products, as consumers will not only have the full complement of in-person workout options again available to them, but also an unprecedented and evergrowing list of digital/at-home choices,” according to Wedbush, which expects Peloton’s growth going forward to normalize.