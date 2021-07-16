Building infrastructure to stop sea level rise can have an unfortunate consequence

As the world heats up and sea levels rise, communities in the U.S. could spend more than $400 billion on seawalls to try to hold the ocean back over the next couple of decades. But there’s a catch: Building a seawall in one area can often mean that flooding gets even worse in another neighborhood or city nearby.

“Basically, the water has to flow somewhere,” says Anne Guerry, chief strategy officer and lead scientist at Stanford University’s Natural Capital Project. Guerry is also coauthor of a new paper in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that models how seawalls in the Bay Area could lead to unintended impacts. “What we found is that it ends up flowing into other communities, making their flooding much worse,” she says.

Researchers used complex hydrological and economic models to map out what could happen along the shoreline in the Bay Area, which faces nearly seven feet of sea level rise this century, if long seawalls were built in various locations. “We divided the shoreline into chunks, and modeled changes in flood depths and economic damages along all other chunks of the shoreline that will result from building a great big seawall along each shoreline chunk in turn,” Guerry explains. A seawall built in the San Jose region, for example, could add $723 million in flood damages to other communities in the area after just one high tide.

Natural flood protection can often have a better result, such as “allowing low-lying areas to act as a sponge for flood waters,” she says. “They can act as overflow zones.” That might mean restoring marshes or oyster beds, or simply including parks or other open space where intermittent flooding will cause less damage. When the researchers looked at a highway in Napa and Sonoma counties that is now at risk of flooding, they found that building a higher embankment would make floods worse in cities as far south as San Jose. Rebuilding a low causeway that would let the water be reabsorbed naturally, on the other hand, would avoid that problem.