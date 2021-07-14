Dictionary.com adds long COVID, deplatform, and asshat because that’s the world we live in now

Dictionary.com has announced that it has added over 300 new words and terms to its online offerings. And some of those offerings are a bit surprising. Others are a sign of our changing times, while still others signify the progress made in social justice movements.

Dictionary.com’s addition of these words and phrases to its lexicon is not only significant because the site is the world’s leading resource for looking up words and phrases, the company’s lexicon also provides definitions for Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant. That means, beginning today you can ask Alexa “what’s an asshat?” and have the term explained to you.

Here’s a handful of Dictionary.com’s new notable additions and their definitions: