Stacey Abrams was just nominated for an Emmy Award. Really

When she’s not saving democracy , writing a best-selling novel , or running her fintech startup , Stacey Abrams is apparently very busy doing cartoon voiceovers, and now her efforts have garnered her a nomination for television’s highest honor.

Tucked away in Tuesday’s Emmy Award announcements was news that Abrams has been nominated for “outstanding character voiceover performance.” The lawyer and voting-rights activist played herself in the second part of a special election episode on Black-ish, the popular ABC comedy series. In the episode, which aired a month before the 2020 presidential election, Abrams helps Dre (Anthony Anderson) with a nascent congressional run while extolling the virtues of mail-in and early voting.

Get-out-the-vote efforts by Abrams and her Fair Fight organization have been largely credited with helping to flip Georgia blue in the November 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the first time the state went to a Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years.

Abrams will face some stiff competition in September when the Emmy winners are announced. She’s up against Jessica Walter (Archer), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), and Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy). It’s okay—she’s used to tough odds.