Extra unemployment update: These states are bringing back the federal benefit and others may follow

Jobless people in Indiana and Maryland will get federal unemployment benefits again.

That’s a result of lawsuits filed after both states said they were discontinuing enhanced unemployment benefits offered up during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left millions of Americans out of work.

The federal unemployment checks of an extra $300 are set to end September 6, but many states ended the benefit early.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana has ordered the state to pay unemployment benefits, while the case winds its way through the legal system. In Maryland, a judge will decide how to handle a court order that continues the enhanced benefits for residents, but meanwhile, unemployment benefits are back in place there until mid-August.