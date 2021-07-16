These industries are being impacted most by the Great Resignation

advertisement advertisement

Whether you call it the Great Resignation, the big quit, or the turnover tsunami, a lot of people are leaving (or at least thinking about leaving) their jobs. While every sector is being hit, some are suffering greater losses than others.

“We’re seeing white-collar and blue-collar jobs being impacted,” says Jessica Schaeffer, vice president of LaSalle Network, a staffing and recruiting firm. “There’s a mass exodus from many industries and roles.” These are the hardest hit: Retail and Hospitality Retail hospitality struggling to find talent, says Schaeffer. “Many were put on the front lines during COVID and weren’t getting benefits or a ton of money,” she says. “They worked long hours and their perspective has changed.”

Arran Stewart, co-founder of Job.com, a job search site, agrees and says this industry is suffering the greatest losses. “A lot of people are blaming burnout in this scenario, but I don’t believe that’s the case,” he adds. Several roles were displaced or made redundant during COVID-19, and employees moved into new occupations during the shutdown by finding transferable job skills, such as taking a job in a grocery store after being furloughed. “Now that the economy is opening back up, we’re seeing stats on applicant data that shows a massive shift back to their former occupations,” says Stewart. “They’re leaving employment that wasn’t ideal to go back to what they were doing originally.”

Manufacturing Another industry that is seeing a surge of resignations is manufacturing, and it’s due to the economy opening back up, says Stewart. “People are always looking for better opportunities,” he says. “There is a shortage of hourly workers for industrial manufacturers and people are going where the money is.” Manufacturing is a salary-sensitive industry that is prone to movement in labor. “Workers will move to a new employer for a 25-cent wage increase,” says Stewart. “Companies are raising their pay to attract labor, which has created a war on talent.” Technology High turnover is technology is attributable to burnout, says Stewart.

“Everybody had to move from working in the office to working fully remote, which created a time of high stress and uncertainty,” he says. “Now some companies are insisting that workers go back to offices while others are staying remote or going hybrid. Workers are moving to companies that fit their work style preferences, especially in tech.” Healthcare Another industry suffering from employee burnout is healthcare, says Schaeffer. According to NSI Nursing Solutions, a nurse recruiting agency, the turnover rate for staff RNs increased by 2.8% in 2020, reaching 18.7%. Hospitals have a nearly 10% vacancy rate for RNs and recruiting and onboarding a new nurse takes an average of 89 days. The same is true with physicians. According to Jackson Search, a physician recruiting firm, 54% of physicians surveyed said COVID-19 has caused them to change their employment plans. Of those, half plan to leave their current employer, while 36% are opting to retire early or leave the practice of medicine completely.

