Delta variant update: This map shows the 5 most and least vaccinated states as U.S. cases rise

The highly transmissible Delta variant is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. As Healthline reports , CDC data for the two weeks ending July 3 shows the Delta variant now makes up 51.7% of all COVID-19 cases. That’s a far cry from mid-June when Delta only made up 10% of cases in the U.S.

The good news is, all three approved COVID-19 vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death from the Delta strain. The bad news? Most states aren’t anywhere close to being where they need to be when it comes to having a majority of their population fully vaccinated.

The map above tracks data about vaccination rates across the U.S., according to NBC News. The broadcaster says that as of July 12, 159,266,536 Americans have been fully vaccinated. Yet as NBC’s map shows, some states are clearly doing better when it comes to the percentage of their populations fully vaccinated.

According to NBC’s data, the states that have the highest amount of their population fully vaccinated are: