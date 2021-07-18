Everlane’s clothes are up to 60% off right now—here are the best deals

advertisement advertisement

Everlane kicks off its seasonal sale today, with price cuts across all categories for men and women. Stock up on classics from the brand—well-cut tees, timeless denim fits, sweatpants gleefully masquerading as athleisure, and strappy (but sturdy) sandals—with discounts up to 60%. The sale is an ideal time to stock up on a new wardrobe before you’re summoned off Zoom and back to the office.

advertisement

advertisement

One catch: Though Everlane’s regular sale section is typically robust, this kind of site-wide sale happens rarely. So items and sizes and go fast. Here are our picks to get your cart going. For Men

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement