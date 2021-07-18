advertisement
Everlane’s clothes are up to 60% off right now—here are the best deals

They’re not basics. They’re essentials.

[Photo: courtesy Everlane]
By Rachel Kim Raczka1 minute Read
Everlane kicks off its seasonal sale today, with price cuts across all categories for men and women. Stock up on classics from the brand—well-cut tees, timeless denim fits, sweatpants gleefully masquerading as athleisure, and strappy (but sturdy) sandals—with discounts up to 60%. The sale is an ideal time to stock up on a new wardrobe before you’re summoned off Zoom and back to the office.

One catch: Though Everlane’s regular sale section is typically robust, this kind of site-wide sale happens rarely. So items and sizes and go fast.

Here are our picks to get your cart going.

[Photo: courtesy Everlane]
For Men

The ReNew Air Short
Let’s be honest: we were never going to break up with sweat shorts. These happen to be made with the same eco-conscious practices — incorporating elastane scraps for a comfort stretch.

ReNew Air Short - From $35

The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt
Stay cool, polished this summer with a quick-drying, secretly stretchy, extremely lightweight shirt.

Air Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt - From $24

The ReNew Storm Jacket
This comfortable, breathable, rain-proof jacket is made with the brand’s ReNew material, developed from recycled plastic bottles and colored with bluesign approved dye.

ReNew Storm Jacket - $51

[Photo: courtesy Everlane]

For Women

The Clog Sandal
The classic that you got on sale—and kept forever. Everlane’s Clog Sandal is designed to be functional and fashionably timeless.

Clog Sandal - $77

The Cashmere Square Turtleneck
Everlane’s cashmere sweaters are Recommender favorite: The Cashmere Square Turtleneck is an extremely easy piece that will take you from cool fall days through the depths of winter.

Cashmere Square Turtleneck - $66

Wool Oversized Blazer
Make any outfit office-ready with this easy, slouchy, menswear-inspired pinstripe blazer.

Wool Oversized Blazer - $72

Fast Company’Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.

