Everlane’s clothes are up to 60% off right now—here are the best deals

Everlane kicks off its seasonal sale today, with price cuts across all categories for men and women. Stock up on classics from the brand—well-cut tees, timeless denim fits, sweatpants gleefully masquerading as athleisure, and strappy (but sturdy) sandals—with discounts up to 60%. The sale is an ideal time to stock up on a new wardrobe before you’re summoned off Zoom and back to the office.
One catch: Though Everlane’s regular sale section is typically robust, this kind of site-wide sale happens rarely. So items and sizes and go fast.
Here are our picks to get your cart going.
The ReNew Air Short
Let’s be honest: we were never going to break up with sweat shorts. These happen to be made with the same eco-conscious practices — incorporating elastane scraps for a comfort stretch.
The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt
Stay cool, polished this summer with a quick-drying, secretly stretchy, extremely lightweight shirt.
The ReNew Storm Jacket
This comfortable, breathable, rain-proof jacket is made with the brand’s ReNew material, developed from recycled plastic bottles and colored with bluesign approved dye.
The Clog Sandal
The classic that you got on sale—and kept forever. Everlane’s Clog Sandal is designed to be functional and fashionably timeless.
The Cashmere Square Turtleneck
Everlane’s cashmere sweaters are Recommender favorite: The Cashmere Square Turtleneck is an extremely easy piece that will take you from cool fall days through the depths of winter.
Wool Oversized Blazer
Make any outfit office-ready with this easy, slouchy, menswear-inspired pinstripe blazer.
