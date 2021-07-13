Apple’s updated podcast app got you frustrated? Here are 6 alternatives

advertisement advertisement

It has to be among the most unwieldy workarounds in tech history. A friend of mine recently confided that he had taken to carrying around his old iPhone everywhere, in addition to a newly purchased 12 Pro, so that he could listen to podcasts in an Apple app untouched by the latest, and arguably most disastrous, iOS update ever. After seeing so many complaints from outraged tweeters about the confusing layout, un-deletable episodes, and the scuttling of certain files into the podcast ether, my friend voluntarily regressed to the era of needing both a phone for phone stuff and a separate device for audio entertainment.

Audible Since podcasts are a gateway drug into the world of audiobooks, it makes perfect sense that listeners should be able to go to the same place for both. (If only DVD commentary tracks were available there as well.) Premier audiobook platform Audible realized as much years ago and began beefing up its platform to make it attractive to podcast devotees as well. Audible has recently expanded its library with a parade of members-only originals—including Coupledom With Idris and Sabrina Elba, and the scripted narrative series Total Switch Show starring Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutsch—to entice potential users into paid subscriptions. Considering the breadth of audiobooks available at the $7.99-per-month tier, along with many of your favorite podcasts, Audible is an ideal option for avid aural readers and podcast-lovers alike. Stitcher Now owned by SiriusXM, Stitcher is the exclusive home to the vast back catalogs of all Earwolf podcasts, along with those from Exactly Right Media, the network launched by the team behind My Favorite Murder. (As long as users subscribe to its Premium service, for $4.99 per month.) Stitcher is also the purveyor of dozens of originals, both in the comedy space and beyond, including Literally! With Rob Lowe and Levar Burton Reads. The app lets users search for individual episodes, rather than just the titles of shows, and regularly offers themed, curated collections of podcast playlists. The premium version is also where listeners can get an access window for shows like the critically acclaimed Blowback well before they’re available anywhere else. Overcast This innovative pod platform bills itself, memorably, as “a normal business,” founded and operated as it is by one person, programmer Marco Ament, rather than any large corporation. Overcast pioneered the increasingly popular “trim silence” feature with its Smart Speed setting, removing milliseconds from all the barely perceptible silences on your favorite shows, which adds up over time. The platform is ad-supported, entirely with ads for other podcasts, but the price for going ad-free is $10 per year. Additionally, Overcast pulls in titles from users’ Twitter feeds for discovery, even if it doesn’t yet seem capable of parsing the context of why a podcast was mentioned on Twitter before recommending it.

