As Nextdoor knocks on the Nasdaq, some consumers say who’s there?

Nextdoor, the social media network for neighbors, is going public. Although it’s going to be the new guy on the stock-market block, it may not get the biggest welcome party. The company focuses on connecting local communities, but in a recent recent survey , almost half of respondents haven’t heard of it.

Out of almost 5,000 people surveyed last week by Civic Science, 47% had no idea what Nextdoor was. An additional 25% said they’d heard of it but have no interest in using the social platform. On a positive note, 15% of people use it and like it and 4% want to try it. The app has also seen more success with homeowners who have children or multiple cats and dogs.

Nextdoor Inc. announced last week that it plans to merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, a special purpose acquisition company. It’s anticipated to be worth $4.3 billion. The company has contemplated going public since October in hopes of growing its membership.

Nextdoor is currently available in more than 275,000 neighborhoods globally, and says it’s used by one in three households in the United States. Founded in 2008, the app seeks to be a neighborhood-oriented Facebook, featuring news, events, and safety information.