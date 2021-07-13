With this simple browser trick, your to-do list will be inescapable

For me, the biggest issue with task managers like Todoist , TickTick , and Microsoft To-Do is remembering to use them in the first place.

While I’d love to be the kind of person who maintains a daily to-do list, too often I’ll just jump into whatever task is in front of me without reflecting on what else I need to do. And when the day is done, it’s all too easy to just walk away from my desk instead of taking stock of how things went.

Lately, though, I’ve found a way to make my to-do list impossible to ignore. By scheduling my list to load in a browser tab on my computer, both at the beginning and end of the day, I’ve taken all the friction out of the process. Now the only way I can neglect my to-do list is to proactively dismiss it.

If you want to set up something similar, here’s how to do it on a Windows PC or Mac: