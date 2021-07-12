How Warner Bros. is using ‘Space Jam’ to get into the NFT business

Ever since the NFT phenomenon took off several months ago, it’s been all about exclusivity and the value that exclusivity drives—i.e., a lot of money. Digital artists like Beeple have auctioned off NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, of their artwork for tens of millions of dollars at auction houses like Christie’s. Video snippets of highlights from the NBA—say, LeBron James dunking—have generated over $300 million in sales.

But Jeff Marsilio, CEO and cofounder of a new NFT platform called Nifty’s wants to change that. Nifty’s, which launches on Monday, is all about making NFTs more accessible to the average person who may not want to spend money (let alone millions) on a digital file that’s stored on a blockchain network. An NFT’s value is driven by their unique digital certificates of authenticity that make them impossible to fake.

To drive home the message of accessibility, Nifty’s has partnered with Warner Bros. to create 92,000 NFT collectibles tied to Space Jam: A New Legacy, which comes out on July 16. Anyone who registers on Nifty’s and visits the Space Jam 2 gallery will be automatically be given a Space Jam NFT for free. (The normal purchase price is $2.99 each.) The NFTs come in 2D and 3D formats and are based on nearly a dozen characters from the film, including LeBron James and Bugs and Lola Bunnies. Users are prompted to share the NFTs on social media, and, once shared, they’re rewarded with another Space Jam NFT. All of the NFTs are randomly selected and have varying levels of rarity. Beyond the freebies, users can only purchase one NFT per day.

Marsilio likens it to a “Willy Wonka experience. You might get lucky and get a rare NFT. The thinking here is that we want this to be fun for everyone and to be inclusive for everyone. We don’t want economics to be a barrier to having fun with this project.”