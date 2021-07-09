Chipotle is giving away $1 million in free burritos. Here’s how to get yours

As the 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns heat up, Chipotle has a secret. Pssst, it’s giving away up to $1 million in free burritos. And it has buried the secret in its new ads running during the championship series.

During Game One and Game Two, the brand aired a commercial that featured a hidden keyword at the end. For Game One, the first 10,000 people who caught it and texted it to 888-222 got a free burrito. That went up to 20,000 for Game Two on Thursday. The number of free burritos will be boosted by 10,000 each game up to Game Five. If the series goes to Game Six or Seven, the freebies go back down to 10,000.

Did you all see that? ???? — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 7, 2021

Giving away free stuff may just be the oldest marketing trick in the book. In 2018, Burger King’s “Whopper Detour” used mobile geo-fencing to direct McDonald’s customers to the nearest BK with a one penny Whopper coupon. More recently, Budweiser teamed up with the White House to give every American a free beer, if 70% of Americans were vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4th.