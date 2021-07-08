PrintNightmare patch: How to update Windows after Microsoft security alert

It’s a living PrintNightmare—on Tuesday, Microsoft revealed that it had identified a severe vulnerability in its operating system that could let hackers delete data on your PC, install programs, or even create new user accounts with full control permissions for themselves.

The flaw, dubbed PrintNightmare, affects the Windows Print Spooler service, which is what allows Microsoft to wrangle the files and documents you queue up to print. Every Microsoft computer has this feature enabled by default, including those running Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and the outdated Windows 7, as well as administrative Servers 2004 and 2008 through 2019.

The flaw was discovered by researchers in May, who planned to conjure a fix and present the findings at the annual Black Hat cybersecurity summit. But then—here’s the nightmare—they accidentally web-published their proof-of-concept, essentially a how-to guide for exploiting the code. It was quickly taken down, but not before it made the rounds on the internet, hitting sites like popular developer forum GitHub.