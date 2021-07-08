This self-cleaning filter is designed for the millions of people without tap water

On a trip to India as a design student, Dutch product designer Olivier de Gruijter noticed the ubiquity of jerricans (sometimes called jerry cans), plastic or metal containers used to lug water from rivers or wells by the millions of people around the world who don’t have access to tap water at home. The water these cans are filled with is often contaminated—and separate water filters can be difficult to use. De Gruijter wondered whether it would be possible to add a small water filter directly to the can.

Jerry, the design he created in response, is a simple tap that attaches to a jerrican, filtering water each time someone pumps. “Many water filter systems are complex to maintain,” de Gruijter says, explaining that other filters often clog and have to be disassembled for cleaning. “We created a system that cleans itself automatically with every pump stroke.”

When someone pumps the can and water flows into a cup, a small amount of water simultaneously flows backward through the filter to clean it. The design also makes it easier to get water out of the can. Instead of tipping the heavy can over a glass—and potentially spilling some of the water that someone may have walked miles to collect—they can just push down on the tap.

The tap sends water through two filters, which eliminate more than 99.999% of bacteria and parasites and more than 99.9% of viruses, along with the larger particles of dirt and sand that make water look dirty. When the can is nearly empty, the pump stops working, and the contaminants that have been filtered out, along with the final dregs of water, can be dumped. The filter can clean around 10,000 liters of water before it needs to be replaced, or enough to last a family a few years. The need is clear: According to the World Health Organization, contaminated drinking water kills nearly half a million people each year, most of whom are children under the age of 5. Around 785 million people currently lack access to clean drinking water.