IRS unemployment tax refunds update: What happened to phase 2 payments?

More than a month after the Internal Revenue Service said it sent out the first round of tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation exclusion, Americans who were hoping they’d receive payments as part of the second round are still waiting for updates.

The IRS originally said it would send the second batch of payments in mid-June, but now that we’re more than a week into July, the agency has not provided an updated timeline, and it’s unclear how many payments—if any—were distributed with that batch.

Reached for comment, an IRS spokesperson told Fast Company that she had no new information about the payments but expected the agency would provide an update soon. We’ll update this post as soon as we hear more.

The American Rescue Plan Act allowed taxpayers to exclude up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation ($20,400 if you’re married and filing jointly) from their 2020 taxes, but because the law didn’t take effect until March, people who filed taxes before that didn’t get to take advantage of the exclusion. The IRS now has to correct millions of returns, and millions of those early filers may now be due a refund, although it’s unclear how many. The National Taxpayer Advocate estimates that up to 43% of individual income tax returns were already filed before the law took effect.