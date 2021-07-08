Use these 3 tips if you’re nervous about speaking to people in-person again

When you are about to give a presentation, speak at an important meeting, have a call where the pressure is on, or even just heading back to the workplace to talk to people IRL again, the last thing you want to feel is powerless. It is important that you feel at ease and in control of the situation.

There are many ways to control speaking anxiety, but what speakers often forget is that they are in control of the room when they present.

Now, it is important to remember what your audience wants to hear and to tailor your message to your specific audience. However, you do have a few superpowers up your sleeve that will allow you to take control of the room, your speaking, and your message.

If you keep the following three points top of mind, you will find yourself in the driver’s seat and in control of both your speaking and the room.

The power of your thoughts

Too often there is an obligation to say everything you had practiced in your living room. Keep in mind that the best speakers stay in the moment. They read their audience and stay flexible. Many people tend to forget is that those listening have no idea what they are about to say. They may know the topic, but they do not know the context. Only the speaker is in control of this.

The reason this is such a powerful tool to remember is that if you forget what you are saying and get lost, only you will know. The audience will never know. If you flub or forget your train of thought, just move on to the next topic or summarize. They have no way of knowing you “skipped” a part of your presentation. Being fully aware of this gives you so much flexibility in the moment and gives you the power of ease while you are presenting. And that, in and of itself, puts you—not the listener—in total control.

The power of the pause

While it may seem counter-intuitive, pauses and silence are very useful when communicating. When preparing for your presentation, a few well-placed pauses can emphasize your message. And the longer the pause or silence, the more emphasis you give your key message. Think of it as the ready-made bold or italics to your point. A well-placed silence increases audience listening and retention by 30-40%.