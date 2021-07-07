Resy is gaining on OpenTable as restaurants reopen and the reservation wars heat up

Web analytics firm SimilarWeb has an interesting report out highlighting our changing online habits as some parts of the world leave lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift. One of the most interesting parts of the report examines online activity around dining out, as more people continue to feel comfortable doing so.

Specifically, SimilarWeb looked at traffic going to dining reservations market leader OpenTable and upstart Resy, which Fast Company named as one of 2021’s Most Innovative Companies. In May 2021, both sites hit pre-pandemic record highs – OpenTable had 9.592 million visits, while Resy had 2.609 million visits.

While OpenTable is still clearly the market leader, what’s interesting about SimilarWeb’s numbers is that Resy’s traffic for May 2021 recovered almost four times as much as OpenTable’s did from May the year before. When looking at May 2020 and May 2021, OpenTable’s traffic improved by 568%. Resy’s, on the other hand, improved by a staggering 2,015%. What these numbers reveal is both that people seem eager to start dining out again, and also they don’t mind switching their allegiances to alternate dining reservation sites.

Other interesting data from SimilarWeb’s report reveals “gym openings” and “gyms near me” searches are up 31.5% from April and AMC, Fandango, and Cinemark web traffic combined keep climbing. In April traffic to the three sites was up 40% more than in March, and March traffic was 80.4% higher than in February.