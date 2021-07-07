Companies should stop treating all parents like they have partners at home to help them

There’s parenting, and then there’s solo parenting. These are not the same activities. Yet many organizations treat all parents the same, says a new article in Harvard Business Review.

Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. children are solo parented, a lifestyle distinguished by its relentlessness: morning, daytime, evening, and overnight, single parents are “on.” For solo parents on less-than-rosy terms with co-parents, you can add on conflict and child support bills.

There are upsides, too: Many solo parents enjoy the focus they can expend to their children, and prefer their own flows and systems around the house. For women, solo parenting can present significantly less housework and emotional labor than cohabitating with a less-than-egalitarian partner.

But organizations, the authors say, treat employees as if they all have a partner at home when needed. “When organizations presume all employees have a support system in place, they make demands on time that single parents especially can’t meet.”