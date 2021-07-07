Biden’s FTC may force tech companies to let you repair your devices

The Biden Administration will reportedly ask the Federal Trade Commission to write rules preventing tech companies from prohibiting customers from fixing their own devices or having them fixed by private repair shops, reports Bloomberg’s Justin Sink.

The FTC’s rules may address a number of different industries—from defense contracting to farming machinery—but will likely mention the mobile phone industry by name. They could also have a major impact on how other consumer technology products such as game consoles get repaired. Companies such as Apple and Microsoft have placed rigid restrictions within their product warranties on what kinds of repairs consumers can implement themselves or seek from any third-party service facility, and which ones must be repaired by the tech company itself or one of its contract service centers.

“This groundbreaking move is hugely important to restore competition to the marketplace, says Kyle Wiens, the CEO of do-it-yourself repair company iFixit. “For too long, local repair shops and consumers have been sidelined as Big Tech has sought larger and larger monopoly profits.”

Wiens says the FTC has actually been working on “right to repair” for some time. In early May, the agency released to Congress an exhaustive bipartisan report on the matter called “Nixing the Fix.” The report found that while manufacturers may have legitimate fears about self-repair, there’s evidence that restrictions on repairs drive consumers into the manufacturers’ own repair networks or cause consumers to prematurely abandon devices for new ones.