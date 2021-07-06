Pentagon nixes $10 billion JEDI cloud contract that Microsoft and Amazon were fighting over

In a surprising turn of events, the Pentagon has snatched the carrot away from Amazon and Microsoft, which were competing for a lucrative cloud-computing contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The project, referred to as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, was hatched years ago to modernize the Pentagon’s patchwork of computer systems, and was expected to be worth as much as $10 billion over 10 years. In 2019, the contract was awarded to Microsoft, which beat out cloud industry leader Amazon Web Services. But the decision was dogged by legal squabbles, with Amazon’s then-CEO Jeff Bezos claiming that then-president Donald Trump thwarted Amazon’s bid due to personal dislike and negative coverage of the administration from the Bezos-owned newspaper, The Washington Post.

Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the award a month later, delaying the project for nearly two years as the Defense Department’s inspector general investigated whether there was presidential influence. In September 2020, the department ruled that the contract was awarded legitimately, but Amazon followed up with further litigation lasting until as recently as May 2021, when a court rejected a motion from Microsoft to dismiss Amazon’s allegations.

Microsoft had yet to start work on JEDI when it was canceled earlier today. In a statement, the Defense Department said that “due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances,” the JEDI contract would not be able to meet its needs. It will launch a new multi-vendor project in its place, called Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability, and it will solicit proposals from major firms to battle it out again.