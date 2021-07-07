5 ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 moments destined to be internet memes

advertisement advertisement

The last couple years of Twitter would’ve looked a little different without a certain cookout-related costume.

The ubiquitous Hot Dog Guy meme became the go-to avatar of dodging accountability during a golden age of passing the buck. Not a day seemed to go by without a culpable soul publicly searching for “the guys who did this.” Incredibly, this meme derives from the same Netflix sketch series that spawned the inescapable Focus Group Guy in 2019: Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave. Now that the show is finally back for its ferociously anticipated, stellar second season, there’s every reason to believe a new batch of memes is here to keep social media spicy through the midterm elections. If memes were easy to predict, they would be easy to reverse engineer. That is not exactly the case. In fact, it’s a little obvious when a creator seems to be intentionally chumming their project with meme bait, hoping to crowdsource awareness-spreading volunteers. But there is something about I Think You Should Leave sketches that lend themselves to more general forms of expression. Maybe it’s the makeup of their premises, or that Robinson’s characters are often being deeply emphatic about something important to them. Either way, the show has proven to provide the ideal punctuation for any number of news events and situations in the past. Here’s what may be coming from it in the near future.

1. Prosthetic Makeup Guy Only in the world of I Think You Should Leave could a hidden-camera prank show spiral into a full-on existential crisis. Or maybe it happens all the time. In any case, the reason it happens on the fake prank show Everything Is Upside Down is because crappy prosthetic makeup leaves Robinson’s host character too bummed to continue filming. His disappointment in the show—and, presumably, the direction of his life altogether—leads the character into dark, suicidal territory. This juxtaposition of an objectively ridiculous-looking person expressing such palpable despair seems tailor-made for social media, either as a response to depressing news of the day, or perhaps to mock public figures who act self-pitying for trivial reasons. 2. Sloppy Steaks at Truffoni’s In a world where seemingly everyone is perched upon the precipice of cancellation, a lot of people are taking some hard looks in the mirror about their past. Not Robinson’s character in the sketch that closes out the second episode in the new season of ITYSL, though. This character is already fully aware of his monstrous past. Perhaps too aware of it. He spends much of the sketch telling anyone who will listen about how he used to be “a real piece of shit,” even though he says so while acting in a way that suggests he hasn’t exactly shed this way of being just yet. One of his prime examples of bad behavior from before is all the nights he used to spend eating “sloppy steaks,” which is what a steak becomes when a glass of water is dumped over it, something viewers eventually see in a flashback. Don’t be surprised if the image of a sloppy steak from the episode becomes Twitter shorthand for someone’s resurfaced past indiscretions. 3. Cosmic Gumbo Sometimes a situation defies easy description. There are too many elements involved, or too much backstory to explain. According to the new season of I Think You Should Leave, though, there is only one way to describe a complicated melange of ingredients: a cosmic gumbo. It’s the favored term of Santa Claus for succinctly summarizing the brain-dead action movie he stars in, so much so that he utters it twice. Santa’s new catchphrase can either be used on social media to describe any inexplicable moment or hot mess, and as a bonus it can also be used to mock anyone’s pretentious, flowery way of describing something they’re proud of.

