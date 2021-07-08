These 5 books will make you feel smarter

advertisement advertisement

f you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series, you know that Hermione Granger is the wizarding world’s biggest know-it-all. Whenever a professor asks the class a question, hers is the first hand to shoot into the air—and while her classmates might pretend to be unimpressed, deep down they know that she is a force to be reckoned with. Whenever dark magic threatens, Hermione is always there to brew a potion or cast a spell that helps save the day.

