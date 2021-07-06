Nextdoor comes knocking at the stock market with plans to go public via SPAC

The hyperlocal social media network is planning to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, managed by top venture capital firm Khosla Ventures.

It’s the latest offering in a line of SPAC-powered debuts; other companies going that route in 2021 included Clover Health, SoFI, and BarkBox. As SPACs let companies list much quicker than a traditional IPO—skipping the typical hoopla of the investor roadshow and cutting the lead time from as long as one year to a matter of weeks—they’ve become increasingly popular, comprising nearly a third of U.S. dealmaking in the first quarter of 2021.

Nextdoor, which was founded in San Francisco in 2008, has long been overshadowed by social media juggernauts Facebook and Twitter, and has also dodged much of the scrutiny that surrounds them. It flew under the radar for years until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, when homebound Americans became obsessed with what was happening in their immediate neighborhoods—school closures, shortened business hours, pop-up testing clinics, disease hot spots. Then followed a series of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men, and citizens pledged to take a closer look at what was happening in their very own streets—and to march through them demanding justice in community-organized grassroots protests.