How streets in New York, London, Paris, and Vienna got their names, according to ‘streetonomics’

If you live in a humming urban metropolis, you will know that cities are alive. They exist like a body in motion, governed by a brain that is constantly evolving with the world around it. They have personalities, quirks, history, and values that have developed over decades—or even centuries—since birth. They stay a constant presence in the lives of those who walk their streets, hovering grandparents to the children of the city.

Naturally, cities have powerful influence over those who live there, and that’s why understanding the cultural values entrenched in such places is a scholarly effort. According to a recent report led by a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, “Quantifying a society’s value system is important because it suggests what people deeply care about—it reflects who they actually are and, more importantly, who they will like to be.”

The team had a novel idea: to achieve this by studying street names, which were designated in honor of a city’s most celebrated people.

The researchers chose four places with an abundance of history, each of which helped shape the Western world: Paris, Vienna, London, and New York. They used artificial intelligence to identify nearly 5,000 honorific streets across the cities. And in an analysis of what they dubbed “streetonomics,” they evaluated each city’s gender bias, the professions viewed as most elite, the most-lauded era in its history, and its openness to honoring foreigners.